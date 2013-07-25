Obamacare: Indiana Health Insurance Exchange now Online

For all the other Hoosiers out there on the Vine (are there any?) here is Obamacare in Indiana. Yes. It's real. Yes, I plan on signing up as soon as October is here.

I frankly haven't heard from our Governor or anyone else about whether they will help, or get in the way, of this program.

But I'd like to say, that I think about this whenever I buy gas at the Circle K right off I-65. The wonderful lady who works behind that counter is missing half the teeth on the top row, and the rest looks like it is really hurting. Maybe if she can get some real medical insurance, she might be able to afford to fix it.

And she's just one of the people I think about.