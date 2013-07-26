Daily Kos: Detroit Emergency Manager Approves Go-Ahead on New $450 Million Sports Area

So this is what happens to your city when the state Republican government ignores the results of your city elections, takes over your city government, and proceeds to jack the public's money out of wherever it can be found, and stuff their fucking greedy pockets with it.

This is the Emergency Manager law:

Detroit's broke! It can't afford the people who live there anymore. It can't afford public pensions. It can't afford lazy black people. But it can afford a new sports complex that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars

Yes, because public money is there to be forked over to business interests.