The Mad Dream of a Libertarian Dictatorship - Reason.com

There are a lot of neoliberal, freemarketdroid, Milton Friedman apologists floating around here on the Vine.

 

I thought people deserved to see what happens when all their fucked-in-the-head ideas are put together in one place. 

 

People who know Augusto Pinochet was a son-of-a-bitch don't know the half of it.

Oh, and here's a mind-bender of a quote if you want to see what is wrong with these people and why they are not to be taken seriously:

It's not as though you need a dictatorship to expand liberty. Of the countries where market reforms were imposed from above, the most far-reaching changes came not in dictatorial Chile but in democratic New Zealand. More important, liberalization can come from below rather than above

