The Mad Dream of a Libertarian Dictatorship - Reason.com

There are a lot of neoliberal, freemarketdroid, Milton Friedman apologists floating around here on the Vine.

I thought people deserved to see what happens when all their fucked-in-the-head ideas are put together in one place.

People who know Augusto Pinochet was a son-of-a-bitch don't know the half of it.

Oh, and here's a mind-bender of a quote if you want to see what is wrong with these people and why they are not to be taken seriously: