Daily Kos: Another little bit of conservative hucksterism exposed

Stansberry & Associates, an investment research firm catering to right-wing audiences' fears of President Barack Obama, has been fined $1.5 million for engaging in "deliberate fraud" and profiting from "false statements." Despite its shoddy history, numerous conservative outlets and personalities including Newt Gingrich, Fox Business, Glenn Beck, Mike Huckabee, Alex Jones, WND, and The Washington Times, have helped legitimize the firm and its wild investment schemes. The firm has also enlisted the help of former Fox News contributor Dick Morris, who has frequently promoted the firm in sponsored video pitches.

It's been said but bears repeating. When you look at the frame surrounding most right-wing media outlets, you see a lot of con-artists and crooks looking for idiots to be fired up, terrified, and then sent their way with wallets wide open.

It's sad. What's even sadder is how many right-wing "celebrity" polticians are in on the scam and how many of their voters still don't realize it.