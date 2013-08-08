Daily Kos: So what comes after repeal, Mr. Republican Congressman?

They all wanted direct answers from the congressman Wednesday evening, and many of them, including Skip Edwards, questioned the Republican’s position on the Affordable Care Act.

Edwards and his wife, both 63, had health insurance until he lost his job during the recession and the East Asheville couple found themselves in financial trouble despite staying relatively healthy.

Both had pre-existing conditions and were denied insurance, making them eligible for a state plan called Inclusive Health.

“It cost us $1,300 bucks a month — extremely expensive,” Edwards said. “It taps us out every month. But at our age and health, we’ve got to have it.”