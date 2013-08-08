Newsvine

Documents Expose Huckabee's Role In Serial Rapist's Release

So, Mike Huckabee is in the news now comparing Muslims to some kind of animal.

Let's just pause and review what kind of "friends" Mr. Huckabee has, and what kinds of favors he'll do for them.

Little Rock, Ark -- As governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee aggressively pushed for the early release of a convicted rapist despite being warned by numerous women that the convict had sexually assaulted them or their family members, and would likely strike again. The convict went on to rape and murder at least one other woman.

Confidential Arkansas state government records, including letters from these women, revealed publicly for the first time, directly contradict the version of events now being put forward by Huckabee.

 

