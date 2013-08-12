Daily Kos: GOP 'moderates' pissed that they have to lie in the bed they made

Wow. So after cheerleading revenge/austerity-based budgeting for years and years, the GOP's moderates have figured out that hating on everyone in America is making them unelectable.

Of course the 221 Republicans who voted for the Ryan budget were taking a serious vote: a serious vote to take home to the base to show that they are serious about making political statements. All of those "moderate conservative" Republicans who voted for it are just as responsible as the crazy conservatives for the mess the House and the whole party are in now. That includes Boehner and Majority Leader Eric Cantor, who let the tea party take over, who pretended that the Ryan budget was actually real and not just polemics.