Walmart in Germany: Cultural Problems | resources

One half of what looks like an excellent case study in how American business practices do and do not work outside of our very unique environment.

Most people will be pleased to read that Wal-Mart was unable to sell the German people on their lousy, abusive business practices, their cram-down-the-throat marketing practices, and their get-in-your-way-and-be-a-major-asshole sales practices.  Reading this article made me want to move to Germany.

 

Next up is how Costco succeeded in Australia, largely by doing exactly the opposite of the ham-fisted clodhoppers at Wal-Mart .

