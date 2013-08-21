Costco in Australia: Cultural Success | resources

So, Costco tried moving into Australia in 2009. As a companion to the other seed about Wal-Mart failing in Germany, the main details of Costco's success are, not surprisingly, doing exactly the opposite of what Wal-Mart did.

For one, they made an effort to understand what their customer wanted. Wal-Mart just gives you what they have, and you can take it. They even helpfully eliminate all the other choices in the market so you don't have to decide.

The other thing to notice here, and why I made this pair of seeds, is that apparently someone somewhere in the business class of America has subscribed to the most backwards-assed theories of commerce ever, and for some reason just insist on continuing to do everything wrong.

Many experts had not anticipated this venture to succeed. Some analysts were emphasising high competition from the liked of Coles and Woolsworth. Some thought that it will be differences in customers’ preferences and shopping habits.

This is what I'm talking about. People in American business subscribe to a dead-wrong, fucked-in-the-head series of assumptions about how to market things, how to treat employees, and how to make an economy work.

And it's been obvious for quite some time that American business has lost their way and in a serious way. This is not the first story I've read about how Wall Street can't stand Costco and is always trying to get them to fuck up their business model, specifically the parts where they treat both employees and customers with decency and dignity.

It seems to be a maxim of "serious" businesspeople that you have to be a total piece of shit to your employees or you aren't "serious." Can we start to agree that this kind of mentality is toxic to not just our economy but our social order?

Because the proof is right in front of us.

Walmart: hateful, abusive management practices, fails miserably outside of home nation (and by the way failing miserably even inside home nation).

Costco: treats employees with dignity and respect, succeeds wildly all over the place in spite of Wall Street analysts' self-deluding mythology.

There's something fundamentally screwed up in our social order, our discussion of who is in charge here.

We didn't found this nation for the benefit of corporations. We founded it for the benefit of citizens. And it's obvious outside of the revoltingly lax and neglectful legal structure of the USA, abusive business practices don't actually work very well. They only work when they are encouraged and enabled by the government.

It's high time we put a stop to this crap.