The First Refuge of Liars: Cry for Civility

One of the most obnoxious features of modern civilization is the shaved ape.

These are the people who look and dress like normal, civilized human beings, but are in fact just animals who are fitting in with the rest of us, and preying upon the uninformed or weak.

They use many techniques to conceal their vile natures, but one of the most frequent is the Civility Dance.

Republicans, often, suggest that people who do not rise to the level of "good enough" in their estimation be deported, jailed, or even killed. Why, there is story about a right-wing oil billionare on these pages right now trying to suggest as if it is a civilized and normal suggestion to reduce the population of countries in order to keep his business model viable.

That is one of the most vile, animal, savage, brutal things I've read today. Harold Hamm doesn't deserve to sit in an air-conditioned studio and casually blather about killing off millions of people just to keep his fat ass in a comfy chair. In a just world, he would have been greeted outside the studio by an angry mob who would have carted him off to never be seen again.

In a just society, we would put the animals down, not put them in charge.

This isn't a just society. It's the facade of one, but justice is not just casually available to us, we must take it and often with force, and angry words. This is how it has been, and shall be, until there is a major readjustment in how we govern our society.

So, one of our Viners chose to post a story from a known source of completely partisan disinformation, Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller. Now, interestingly enough my attack on the credibility of Little Mister Bowtie was greeted with horror and shock, as if I've mortally offended an otherwise harmless man, who is just trying to make his way in the world.

Give me a FUCKING break, people. Tucker Carlson is a rabid right-wing partisan. A few moments' perusal of his horrid site will reveal that he is hyperfocused on right-wing shibboleths and mythology, and that he has zero interest in journalism.

But, me saying so with harsh, uncompromising language is now a dastardly violation of the code of honor.

You have to HAVE some honor for me to grant it to ya, in my world. And if you don't like being in my world, well you better figure out how to get me out of your way. Because I'm not going anywhere, folks.

My purpose in all my online political communications is to set a tone, if anyone hasn't gathered that yet. It is a tone of YOU HAVE GOT TO BE FUCKING KIDDING ME at things that I just think are clearly, obviously, a joke.

Tucker Carlson and the Daily Caller are jokes in my opinion. And I intentionally shit upon him and his idiotic site because I've noticed people imitate me, and a lot. So I figure it's good for something, I'll get everyone imitating my complete, dismissive lack of time to even fucking care about stupid Republican lies and nonsense.

I see the echoes of that tone all across the national dialogue, and that has to mean I'm not the only one who has simply had it. I'm not going to be polite to lies anymore. The lies that have ruined this nation, drastically cut short my hopes for her future and the future of my kids, are despicable, vile, immoral things.

Folks who want to carry those lies, well, you either know what you are doing and are a son-of-a-bitch, or you are so ignorant that you don't know, and either way you've chosen to self-delude. I have no empathy for you and figure you're either a willing tool, or a deluded soul who needs a shock to wake you up.

The real world is not that hard to figure out, and there are not "two sides" to reality. There's one side, one reality, one story, and it's the only story. We don't roll dice to decide if the Republican version of the world works on Tuesday and the Democratic version works on Wednesday. It always works, just one way, every day, all the time.

Anyone who doesn't like my tone can ban me from your nation, or deal with me, or not. I'm not here to make friends, I do not need anyone's validation or approval, and I certainly am not seeking to bridge the divide between the Republicans' fictional world and the real one. We've jollied you people on long enough. Time for you to sit down, shut up, and let the adults finish cleaning up your mess.

And if you can't, you'll get shouted at by people like me until you get your asses out of the way.